Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's chances of playing in the upcoming 2026 World Cup and is confident about the possibility.

It’s not a secret that Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, at 37 years old, is navigating his last years as a professional soccer player. While he hasn’t discussed retirement plans just yet, his eventual goodbye is something that sport’s fans are dreading. However, it seems like there’s a possibility of watching him in another World Cup with Argentina.

In a conversation with ESPN Argentina, his teammate Alexis Mac Allister was asked about Messi’s future plans with the national team. While admitting that he hasn’t discussed the matter directly with him, as he thinks is a personal decision, he said that his feeling was that Messi wants to be in the 2026 World Cup.

“If you ask my feelings, yes. I think he will be there. At least, listening to him in interviews or seeing how he trains every time we join the national team, or how he plays, I have no doubt that he could easily be there. But, well, it’s a very personal decision,” the Liverpool midfielder said.

“It will likely be announced closer [to the World Cup] when he sees how he feels. And I hope he can be there. I’ve always said that, for me, Leo, being the best in the world, has the ability to make a difference, even as he gets older,” he added.

Messi has expressed he doesn’t want to think too far ahead

Before Argentina clinched another title by winning the 2024 Copa America against Colombia in the final, Messi expressed that he wasn’t thinking about retirement just yet. “I’m enjoying the present, living day by day and appreciating what’s happening, what we’re achieving,” he told DSports in July.

He also said that will keep playing until “it’s meant to, until I feel that I can’t give any more.” Messi sustained a right ankle ligament injury during the Copa America final, and returned to training with Inter Miami ahead of the last stretch of the season. He also isn’t part of the squad for the upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers on Sept. 5th.