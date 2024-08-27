Trending topics:
Report: Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup champions EA Sports FC 25 ratings leaked

The ratings of Lionel Messi and the world champions with Argentina in the EA Sports FC 25 video game have been leaked.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup trophy
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup trophy

By Gianni Taina

The highly anticipated release of EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner, and as excitement builds, player ratings have started to surface, both officially and through leaks. Among the most talked-about are the ratings for Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad. Surprisingly, Messi isn’t the highest-rated Argentine player this time around.

According to information circulating on social media and from well-known leakers, Lionel Messi, the iconic captain of Argentina, will not hold the top spot among his compatriots. Instead, Lautaro Martinez has been revealed as the highest-rated Argentine player in the game with an overall rating of 89.

For the first time since FIFA 10, Messi will be rated below 90. The Argentine captain is set to receive an overall rating of 88, marking only the third instance where his rating has dipped below 90, the others being in the 2011 and 2024 editions of the game.

Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez follows closely as the third highest-rated Argentine player, boasting an impressive overall rating of 87, which cements his reputation as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Argentina’s World Cup champions’ ratings

  • Franco Armani – 77
  • Geronimo Rulli – 79
  • Emiliano Martinez – 87
  • Juan Foyth – 80
  • Nicolas Tagliafico – 78
  • Gonzalo Montiel – 76
  • German Pezzella – 77
  • Marcos Acuña – 83
  • Cristian Romero – 84
  • Nicolas Otamendi – 81
  • Lisandro Martinez – 84
  • Nahuel Molina – 82
  • Leandro Paredes – 78
  • Rodrigo de Paul – 84
  • Exequiel Palacios – 84
  • Alejandro Gomez –
  • Guido Rodriguez –
  • Alexis Mac Allister – 86
  • Enzo Fernandez – 82
  • Julian Alvarez – 84
  • Lionel Messi – 88
  • Angel di María –
  • Angel Correa – 82
  • Thiago Almada –
  • Paulo Dybala – 87
  • Lautaro Martinez – 89
