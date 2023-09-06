The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. France Football announced the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award, and this time, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Neymar are in contention.

The Portuguese superstar made the cut last year, when he was still playing for Manchester United. Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January paved the way for other stars to join the Saudi Pro League, but it cost him much of world soccer’s attention.

Neymar followed in the veteran striker’s footsteps by moving to the Gulf State, leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal this summer. For the second straight year, the Brazilian was snubbed.

Messi, Haaland headline 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland headline the list of nominees. The Argentine star is favorite to win the prize after leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup, but the Norwegian star has also made a strong case after helping Manchester City win the treble in his first year in England.

Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig / Manchester City) Andre Onana (Inter Milan / Manchester United) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid / Al-Ittihad) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt / PSG) Jude Bellingham (Dortmund / Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) Yassine Bounou (Sevilla / Al-Hilal) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Kim Min-Jae (Napoli / Bayern Munich) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City / Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Harry Kane (Tottenham / Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Lionel Messi (PSG / Inter Miami)

How many times has Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or on seven occasions, more times than any other player (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021).

Who was the last Ballon d’Or winner?

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

From the 2021-22 season, the prize changed its criteria to start rewarding a player’s performance throughout the typical club season rather than in the calendar year.