France Football reveals criteria for 2025 Ballon d’Or decision with winner still uncertain

The Ballon d’Or gala will take place on Monday, and expectations are sky-high. This year’s race is one of the most competitive in recent memory, with several top candidates making a strong case for the prestigious honor. France Football has also revealed the parameters used to determine the winner.

France Football’s editor-in-chief, Vincent Garcia, gave a statement that has generated plenty of anticipation across the soccer world. “I am the only person who knows the winner of the Ballon d’Or. The criteria for winning this award are: individual performance, decisive and impressive moments, titles won, as well as fair play and behavior on and off the pitch,” Garcia said in an interview with Telefoot.

Garcia emphasized that the award is not strictly about statistics, but also considers a player’s impact in crucial moments and the overall image they project as professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding to the intrigue of this year’s edition, Garcia reminded fans that since last year, a key change was introduced to the protocol: the winner is no longer notified ahead of time. In previous years, players would find out days in advance, which often led to inevitable leaks.

Rodri, last Ballon d’Or winner.

Advertisement

How the voting process works

In total, 100 journalists from the 100 highest-ranked nations according to FIFA are tasked with voting for the winner, as well as selecting the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper). This differs from the Kopa Trophy (best young player), which is voted on exclusively by living Ballon d’Or winners.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo and Messi score braces for Al Nassr and Inter Miami: Where the race to 1,000 goals stands

The selection process begins with journalists from L’Équipe and France Football choosing 30 nominees they believe deserve the award. For the women’s Ballon d’Or, 20 players are nominated, while the Yashin and Kopa Trophies each feature 10 candidates.

Advertisement

One of the most significant changes since the 2022 edition involves the time frame for consideration. Until 2021, the award was based on performances over a calendar year. Starting in 2022, after multiple calls for reform, it now covers the season running from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The main contenders

This year’s Ballon d’Or is expected to come down to three players, and it has been a long time since fans have seen a race this close. Barcelona is represented by two stars, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who had outstanding seasons despite missing out on a Champions League title. On the other side, Ousmane Dembele led the PSG widely regarded as the best in Europe this past season. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe could also be a surprise contender if voters are swayed by his individual brilliance.

Advertisement