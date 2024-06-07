France Football has announced the date for the 2024 Ballon d'Or gala, with the introduction of new awards.

Two new trophies to be introduced in the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The date is set for one of the biggest events in the soccer calendar. After months of wait, France Football confirmed Thursday, the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The nominees will be revealed on September 4, with managers getting their chance to contend for a prize as the Women’s Coach of the Year Trophy and Men’s Coach of the Year Trophy will be introduced.

These categories will extend the list of awards at the Ballon d’Or to 10, joining the eight previous trophies already present in past editions. These are all the 10 awards to be delivered at the 2024 Ballon d’Or:

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Men’s Club of the Year

Women’s Club of the Year

Kopa Trophy

Gerd Müller Trophy

Yachine Trophy

Socrates Award

Women’s Coach of the Year

Men’s Coach of the Year

Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Jonatan Giraldez.

Carlo Ancelotti might be in pole position for the first-ever Men’s Coach of the Year award at the Ballon d’Or after leading Real Madrid to their 15th UEFA Champions League title, while Barcelona Femeni boss Jonatan Giraldez may be the frontrunner for the Women’s Coach of the Year prize as his side won all four titles at stake in 2023-24.

Who are the candidates for the Men’s Ballon d’Or in 2024?

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer in Europe, 2024 is expected to mark a new era of Ballon d’Or winners. The Argentine extended his record to eight triumphs in 2023 thanks to his World Cup performance, but seems to run from behind in this year’s edition.

Real Madrid may have two of the strongest contenders in Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, with the pair playing a pivotal role for Los Blancos in their LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles.

But other names that could also be in the conversation are Kylian Mbappe — who is leaving PSG for Real Madrid, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland or his teammate Phil Foden.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

Men’s Ballon d’Or winners by year

1956: Stanley Matthews (Blackpool)

1957: Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

1958: Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid)

1959: Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

1960: Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

1961: Omar Sivori (Juventus)

1962: Josef Masopust (Dukla Prague)

1963: Lev Yashin (Dynamo Moscow)

1964: Denis Law (Manchester United)

1965: Eusebio (Benfica)

1966: Bobby Charlton (Manchester United)

1967: Florian Albert (Ferencvaros)

1968: George Best (Manchester United)

1969: Gianni Rivera (AC Milan)

1970: Gerd Muller (Bayern Munich)

1971: Johan Cruyff (Ajax)

1972: Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich)

1973: Johan Cruyff (Barcelona)

1974: Johan Cruyff (Barcelona)

1975: Oleg Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv)

1976: Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich)

1977: Allan Simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach)

1978: Kevin Keegan (Hamburg)

1979: Kevin Keegan (Hamburg)

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich)

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Juventus)

1983: Michel Platini (Juventus)

1984: Michel Platini (Juventus)

1985: Michel Platini (Juventus)

1986: Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kyiv)

1987: Ruud Gullit (AC Milan)

1988: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)

1989: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)

1990: Lothar Matthaus (Internazionale)

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille)

1992: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)

1993: Roberto Baggio (Juventus)

1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)

1995: George Weah (AC Milan)

1996: Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund)

1997: Ronaldo (Internazionale)

1998: Zinedine Zidane (Juventus)

1999: Rivaldo (Barcelona)

2000: Luis Figo (Real Madrid)

2001: Michael Owen (Liverpool)

2002: Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2003: Pavel Nedved (Juventus)

2004: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)

2005: Ronaldinho (Barcelona)

2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid)

2007: Kaka (Milan)

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

2009: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2018: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

2019: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2020: Canceled due to Covid-19

2021: Lionel Messi (PSG)

2022: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

2023: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Women’s Ballon d’Or winners by year