Players usually choose to play for Real Madrid over most other teams if they get an offer. That’s what happened with Jude Bellingham, who signed with Los Blancos coming from Borussia Dortmund despite having multiple suitors vying for him.

Alphonso Davies could be another example of that. The Canadian left back has been impressive while playing for Bayern for several years now, but he might be looking for a new opportunity in a different club.

There are other priorities for Real Madrid right now, such as replacing Karim Benzema with a reliable striker. The drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe doesn’t seem like something that is going to be easily resolved. However, they have another star ready to play for them.

Alphonso Davies stalls contract talks with Bayern waiting for Real Madrid

The 22-year-old player has postponed contract talks with Bayern as he waits for a move by Real Madrid, according to a report from Bild. Davies is under contract until 2025, so the Bavarians want to make sure they have the talented youngster for the future.

Real Madrid are interested in signing him to replace Ferland Mendy. However, their main plan is to do it in 2024 so the transfer isn’t too expensive. Both sides are interested in joining forces, but negotiations with Bayern should come first.