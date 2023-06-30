In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappe is once again expected to force his way out of Paris Saint-Germain. Only a year ago, the Frenchman signed a contract extension to stay at the Parc des Princes until 2024.

The 2018 World Cup winner had flirted with a potential departure from France before signing a new deal, as he was expected to leave as a free agent for the 2022-23 season.

However, it looks like he has already decided not to exercise the option to extend his contract until 2025, which is why PSG would sell him before he hits the open market. According to reports, Mbappe already agreed on terms with another club.

Report: Mbappe to Real Madrid is a ‘done deal’

According to Spanish journalist François Gallardo of renowned TV program El Chiringuito, Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer.

The report claims the 24-year-old will be announced next week by the Spanish giants, who have been linked with him for a while. Needless to say, this would be the biggest signing of this transfer window.