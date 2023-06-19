Hiring Carlo Ancelotti was one of the best decisions Real Madrid have made this century. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and the Italian manager is reportedly leaving in 2024 to coach in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carletto has one more year under contract with Los Blancos, which is why he’s not leaving this summer. After failing to succeed both in LaLiga and in the UEFA Champions League this season, he aims to bounce back in the 2023-24.

But then, he would live the experience of being a national team coach for the first time in his career. After all, leading a prestigious country to the World Cup is anyone’s dream.

Ancelotti will reportedly take over at Brazil next year

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Ancelotti will take the Brazil job once his current contract with Real Madrid runs out. La Verde-amarela have insisted on him for a while, and it looks like it paid off.

Ramon Menezes is currently in charge of the five-time world champions on an interim basis, and things would continue like that until Ancelotti leaves Spain. But a person close to Carletto would work closely with Menezes.

The Brazilian national team will have important fixtures in the next few months, with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in September. In the meantime, they’ll have to wait to announce Ancelotti’s arrival.