When Cristiano Ronaldo proclaimed that the Saudi Pro League had the potential to rank among the world’s top five leagues, it is possible that more people should have paid attention. Instead, his remarks were met with scoffs and skeptical glances.

After the Portuguese veteran had transferred to Al-Nassr in January, a flurry of other A-list players was expected to follow suit. Current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is now getting ready to make his debut for Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League league this season.

The Frenchman spent more than a decade with Real Madrid, where he finished second in scoring all-time behind Ronaldo during his 14 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu. The five-time UEFA Champions League champion is certainly a huge loss for Los Blancos, as coach Carlo Ancelotti will struggle to find a replacement.

What did Karim Benzema do on Instagram?

It seems like Karim Benzema has already moved on from Real Madrid and doesn’t appear too fazed by the situation he has left behind. Fans with keen eyes have noted that two weeks after signing for Al-Ittihad, the 35-year-old has unfollowed his former side on Instagram.

Various supporters of the La Liga giants have resorted to social media to voice their outrage, calling the decision ‘shocking and absurd’. They further claim that the Frenchman, despite having left Lyon in 2009, continues to follow the team on Instagram.

According to the Whites’ fan base, the club’s policy of only following active squad members on social media led Madrid to unfollow the superstar first. It has thus been argued, however, that legendary players like Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Marcelo continue to follow the Real Madrid official account despite this.