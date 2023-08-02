The Scottish Premiership is ready to go on August 5th, Celtic will search for their 54th Scottish title, while Rangers will want to get back on the throne and it will set up another two-horse race.

Twelve teams will contest the league: Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Heart of Midlothian, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren. All teams play 38 games with many Old Firm derby’s in between throughout the season.

Three Americans will be participating in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24, here are the American players in Scotland.

American players in Scottish Premiership

The biggest name in Scotland in regard to USMNT players is Cameron Carter-Vickers, who seems set to stay at Celtic in his third season at the club. Carter-Vickers has done well to hold down his starting position and has won 5 titles with Celtic.

Other lesser-known Americans include, Dante Polvara of New York, he plays midfielder and was a part of the NYCFC academy, Polvara plays for Aberdeen. Joseph Efford is a 26-year-old well-traveled winger who is at Motherwell, also in his second season after stops in Spain, Romania, Greece, and Belgium.