Andorra vs Liechtenstein: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

Andorra will take on Liechtenstein at the Nou Estadi Encamp in a 2026 international friendly. Clash between two small UEFA nations looking to prepare for future competitions. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Andorra vs Liechtenstein Tournament Friendly Date Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein in the USA

Fans hoping to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will be able to do so exclusively through ViX. The streaming platform offers an easy way for viewers to follow the action from virtually anywhere.

ViX will provide live coverage of the matchup, giving fans access to every key moment, game-changing sequence, and late drama as the contest unfolds from start to finish.

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Can I watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup exclusively on ViX, the only platform carrying the live broadcast of the game nationwide.

New users in the U.S. can take advantage of a seven-day free trial by signing up for ViX Premium, the service’s ad-free subscription tier. That offer gives viewers a chance to stream the match at no cost before the trial period ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Neither Andorra nor Liechtenstein has traditionally been a force on the European stage, but both nations continue working to close the gap on stronger UEFA opponents.

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The upcoming friendly offers another valuable opportunity for development as each side looks to build momentum ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

While major achievements have remained elusive for both programs despite occasional encouraging results in recent years, this matchup provides a meaningful test as they continue their long-term efforts to improve and gain experience on the international scene.

Maximilian Göppel of Liechtenstein – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

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Andorra vs Liechtenstein: Predicted Lineups

Andorra (4-3-3): Ruiz, San Nicolás, Llovera, C. García, M. García, Babot, Izquierdo, Aláez, Pujol, Rosas, Martínez.

Liechtenstein (5-4-1): Büchel, Traber, Hofer, Göppel, A. Sele, N. Hasler, A. Hasler, Meier, Sağlam, Zünd, Luque-Notaro.

What time is the Andorra vs Liechtenstein match?

The match kicks off today, June 4, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM