Rosenborg vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Friendly match on July 24, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Rosenborg vs Manchester United
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Friday, July 24, 2026
|Time
|12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|CBS Sports Network
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United in the USA
Viewers in the United States will have several ways to follow the action live, with multiple broadcasters and streaming services carrying the matchup.
The game will be shown on CBS Sports Network, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.
Can I watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
As the new season draws nearer, Manchester United continue their preseason preparations with a matchup against Rosenborg.
Following a much-improved 2025/26 campaign that saw the club return to contention, United are looking to build momentum and position themselves among the title challengers.
For Rosenborg, the game presents a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against one of Europe’s biggest clubs as they prepare for the remainder of their season.
Adrian Pereira of Rosenborg BK – Alex Grimm/Getty Images
What time is the Rosenborg vs Manchester United match?
The match kicks off today, July 24, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 12:00 PM
Central Time: 11:00 AM
Mountain Time: 10:00 AM
Pacific Time: 9:00 AM