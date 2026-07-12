Pumas UNAM vs America de Cali: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 International Friendly match on July 12, 2026

Pumas UNAM face off against America de Cali at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in a 2026 International Friendly match. The Liga MX runners-up face a strong CONMEBOL rival. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pumas UNAM vs America de Cali Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time 2:00 PM (ET) / 11:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream TUDN USA

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs America de Cali in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this matchup live on TUDN USA, which will bring complete coverage of the game from the opening whistle through the final moments.

TUDN USA will carry this highly anticipated contest, giving viewers the chance to follow every second of what is expected to be an entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs America de Cali for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on TUDN USA, which will provide coverage of the match.

As TUDN USA does not offer a free trial, fans will need access through a participating TV provider or streaming package, meaning the game will not be available to watch for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the most intriguing preseason matchups on the schedule will see Pumas UNAMand America de Cali square off in a clash featuring two clubs eager to build momentum.

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Pumas enter after a strong first half of 2016 that ended with a runner-up finish to Cruz Azul in the Clausura final, while America de Cali arrives looking to bounce back following a quarterfinal exit in its domestic competition.

With both teams focused on sharpening their form and setting the tone for the months ahead, this friendly offers an early opportunity to make a statement.

Jhon Murillo of America De Cali – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

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What time is the Pumas UNAM vs America de Cali match?

The match kicks off today, July 12, at 2:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM

Central Time: 1:00 PM

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM