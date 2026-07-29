Wrexham vs Liverpool: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Friendly match on July 29, 2026

Wrexham will take on Liverpool at the Yankee Stadium in a Club Friendly match. Liverpool are preparing for a season where they hope to be protagonists against a Wrexham side seeking promotion to the Premier League. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Wrexham vs Liverpool Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Wrexham vs Liverpool in the USA

Fans in the United States will have multiple options to watch the match live on both TV and streaming platforms.

The game will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Hulu + Live TV.

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Can I watch Wrexham vs Liverpool for free?

Fans in the United States can follow this highly anticipated showdown live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream from beginning to end.

Both platforms offer a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game at no extra cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool and Wrexham square off in a preseason clash featuring two clubs with very different goals for the upcoming campaign. The Reds are once again expected to compete for silverware on multiple fronts, making these summer matches an important part of their preparation.

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Wrexham, meanwhile, are chasing a historic promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing the Championship playoffs last season. With both sides building toward crucial objectives, this matchup offers a valuable early test.

Kieffer Moore of Wrexham – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wrexham vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Wrexham (3-4-1-2): Arthur Okonkwo; Zak Vyner, Dominic Hyam, Lewis Brunt; Aaron James, Matthew James, Lewis O’Brien, George Thomason; Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Nathan Broadhead; Keiffer Moore.

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Liverpool (4-3-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas; James McConnell, Harvey Elliott; Rio Ngumoha, Kieran Morrison.

What time is the Wrexham vs Liverpool match?

The match kicks off today, July 29, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM