Wrexham vs Liverpool: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Friendly match on July 29, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Wrexham vs Liverpool
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|Time
|7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV
How to watch Wrexham vs Liverpool in the USA
Fans in the United States will have multiple options to watch the match live on both TV and streaming platforms.
The game will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Hulu + Live TV.
Can I watch Wrexham vs Liverpool for free?
Fans in the United States can follow this highly anticipated showdown live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream from beginning to end.
Both platforms offer a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game at no extra cost.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Liverpool and Wrexham square off in a preseason clash featuring two clubs with very different goals for the upcoming campaign. The Reds are once again expected to compete for silverware on multiple fronts, making these summer matches an important part of their preparation.
Wrexham, meanwhile, are chasing a historic promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing the Championship playoffs last season. With both sides building toward crucial objectives, this matchup offers a valuable early test.
Kieffer Moore of Wrexham – Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wrexham vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups
Wrexham (3-4-1-2): Arthur Okonkwo; Zak Vyner, Dominic Hyam, Lewis Brunt; Aaron James, Matthew James, Lewis O’Brien, George Thomason; Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Nathan Broadhead; Keiffer Moore.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas; James McConnell, Harvey Elliott; Rio Ngumoha, Kieran Morrison.
What time is the Wrexham vs Liverpool match?
The match kicks off today, July 29, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 7:30 PM
Central Time: 6:30 PM
Mountain Time: 5:30 PM
Pacific Time: 4:30 PM