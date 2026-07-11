Los Angeles Galaxy vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Friendly match on July 11, 2026

Los Angeles Galaxy will face Club America at the Dignity Health Sports Park in an International Club Friendly match. Two historic teams from Liga MX and MLS face off ahead of the start of their respective tournaments. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Los Angeles Galaxy vs Club America Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 10:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream TUDN USA

How to watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Club America in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this matchup live on TUDN USA, which will bring complete coverage of the game from the opening whistle through the final moments.

TUDN USA will carry this highly anticipated contest, giving viewers the chance to follow every second of what is expected to be an entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch Los Angeles Galaxy vs Club America for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on TUDN USA, which will provide coverage of the match.

As TUDN USA does not offer a free trial, fans will need access through a participating TV provider or streaming package, meaning the game will not be available to watch for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The LA Galaxy continue their preseason preparations ahead of MLS action and a July 17 clash with LAFC, with Marco Reus, Riqui Puig, and Gabriel Pec expected to lead the attack.

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Club America is also building toward the Liga MX 2026 Apertura under Guillermo Almada after a positive preseason start, though several key absences will test the squad.

Both teams will look to gain momentum in what promises to be an exciting matchup, giving fans a chance to watch two ambitious clubs measure their progress before their competitive campaigns resume.

Henry Martin of Club America – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

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What time is the Los Angeles Galaxy vs Club America match?

The match kicks off today, July 11, at 10:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM