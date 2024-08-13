The excitement surrounding the Saudi Pro League has waned after almost a year, as several major stars who signed in 2023 are seeking to move on.

The Saudi Pro League was expected to mark a new era for players seeking lucrative contracts abroad. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo‘s success, the SPL has yet to see Neymar complete a full season due to injury and witnessed Karim Benzema appearing disinterested while playing for Al Ittihad.

Adding to the issues, other players who signed have quickly departed: Allan Saint-Maximin, Jordan Henderson, Juanmi, and David Ospina.

Now, a report from Relevo suggests that N’Golo Kanté is looking to leave Al Ittihad for a move to LaLiga and Atlético Madrid.

N’Golo Kanté Move to LaLiga?

According to Relevo, Atlético de Madrid has explored the possibility of signing Kanté, speaking with his brother and learning of his interest in the move. The Saudi club is aware of these discussions but has not received any offers yet.

A significant obstacle is Kanté’s increased salary from his current contract, which he would need to lower substantially to return to Europe.

Kanté played 46 games and scored 4 goals in his lone season with Al Ittihad, including 30 league matches and 2 goals. Before his high-profile move to the SPL, he spent seven seasons at Chelsea, winning six championships, and was part of Leicester City’s historic Premier League-winning team in the 2015/16 season.