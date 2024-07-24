Real Madrid has reached another milestone as the club announced a record revenue for the fiscal year.

Real Madrid becomes first club in the world to reach astronomical revenue

Real Madrid are winners on both the field and in financial terms, the current UEFA Champions League and LaLiga champions continue to break records.

An ESPN report indicates that Real Madrid is the first club in world football to surpass €1 billion in revenue. Excluding player transfers, revenues soared to €1.073 billion, marking a €230 million increase from the previous year—a substantial 27% growth.

At the end of the European season, Real Madrid reported a financial period with after-tax profits of €16 million, a 32% increase compared to the preceding season.

Real Madrid statement on record season of revenue

Real Madrid issued a statement on their record revenue year while also taking a jab at LaLiga over broadcasting revenue: “The club has maintained a profitable trajectory year after year since the turn of the century… Every line of business has shown growth, except for broadcasting rights, where revenues received from LaLiga in 2023-24 were lower than in the 2022-23 season.”

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

With the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappé, the club anticipates a significant boost in revenue by the end of the season. Mbappé is seen as the heir apparent to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, who is at the end of his career.

Real Madrid will kick off their season with another chance to win a trophy in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, the Serie A side and current Europa League winners.