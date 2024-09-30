Trending topics:
France

Antoine Griezmann retires from French National Team | Top moments with Les Bleus

Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from the French national team, we take a moment to reflect on his accolades and best moments.

Antoine Griezmann with France
© IMAGOAntoine Griezmann with France

By Kelvin Loyola

At the age of 33, Antoine Griezmann has called time on his career with France. The Atlético Madrid star earned 137 caps and scored 44 goals for the two-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Griezmann won one World Cup with France and also played in the 2022 final. In total, the former Barcelona star scored 4 World Cup goals and won the Silver Boot in 2018. He also claimed the Nations League title with France in the 2020/21 season.

“Today, with deep emotion, I announce my retirement as a player for the French national team. After 10 incredible years, filled with challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it’s time to turn the page and make way for the new generation… Wearing this jersey has been an honor and a privilege. From March 2014 until last September, I had the chance to experience amazing moments alongside exceptional teammates. We shared victories that will remain etched in our memories forever,” Griezmann wrote on his social media.

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann’s France Highlights

Griezmann has had numerous memorable moments with the French national team. Here are some of his best highlights:

Antoine Griezmann with the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Antoine Griezmann with the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

2016 UEFA Euro Final: Griezmann was instrumental in leading France to the final against Portugal. He scored six goals throughout the tournament, earning the Golden Boot as the top scorer. His performance showcased his ability to rise in critical matches.

2018 FIFA World Cup: Griezmann played a pivotal role in France’s World Cup victory. He scored four goals, including a crucial penalty in the final against Croatia, helping secure a 4-2 win. His assist to Paul Pogba in that match was also a highlight of his playmaking ability.

Advertisement

2018 World Cup Viral Celebration: Griezmann’s memorable goal celebration, mimicking the “Take the L” dance, went viral, capturing the spirit and joy of the tournament and further endearing him to fans.

Key Contributions in World Cup Qualifiers: Throughout the qualification matches, Griezmann consistently delivered strong performances, contributing vital goals and assists that helped France secure their spot in the tournament, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists.

Advertisement
NFL: Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid participate in skills challenge

see also

NFL: Deebo Samuel of the 49ers and Antoine Griezmann of Atlético Madrid participate in skills challenge

Griezmann’s last international goal came in a 2-1 defeat to Germany on September 13, 2023, where he served as the French captain on that occasion.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League
Soccer

Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets real about Derrick Henry's performance against Buffalo Bills
NFL

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets real about Derrick Henry's performance against Buffalo Bills

Caitlin Clark reveals her surprising standout moment of her Rookie Season in the WNBA
Sports

Caitlin Clark reveals her surprising standout moment of her Rookie Season in the WNBA

NFL News: Jordan Love reacts to painful loss vs Vikings in first start for Packers after injury
NFL

NFL News: Jordan Love reacts to painful loss vs Vikings in first start for Packers after injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo