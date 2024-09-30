Antoine Griezmann retires from French National Team | Top moments with Les Bleus

Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from the French national team, we take a moment to reflect on his accolades and best moments.

At the age of 33, Antoine Griezmann has called time on his career with France. The Atlético Madrid star earned 137 caps and scored 44 goals for the two-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Griezmann won one World Cup with France and also played in the 2022 final. In total, the former Barcelona star scored 4 World Cup goals and won the Silver Boot in 2018. He also claimed the Nations League title with France in the 2020/21 season.

“Today, with deep emotion, I announce my retirement as a player for the French national team. After 10 incredible years, filled with challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it’s time to turn the page and make way for the new generation… Wearing this jersey has been an honor and a privilege. From March 2014 until last September, I had the chance to experience amazing moments alongside exceptional teammates. We shared victories that will remain etched in our memories forever,” Griezmann wrote on his social media.

Antoine Griezmann’s France Highlights

Griezmann has had numerous memorable moments with the French national team. Here are some of his best highlights:

Antoine Griezmann with the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2016 UEFA Euro Final: Griezmann was instrumental in leading France to the final against Portugal. He scored six goals throughout the tournament, earning the Golden Boot as the top scorer. His performance showcased his ability to rise in critical matches.

2018 FIFA World Cup: Griezmann played a pivotal role in France’s World Cup victory. He scored four goals, including a crucial penalty in the final against Croatia, helping secure a 4-2 win. His assist to Paul Pogba in that match was also a highlight of his playmaking ability.

2018 World Cup Viral Celebration: Griezmann’s memorable goal celebration, mimicking the “Take the L” dance, went viral, capturing the spirit and joy of the tournament and further endearing him to fans.

Key Contributions in World Cup Qualifiers: Throughout the qualification matches, Griezmann consistently delivered strong performances, contributing vital goals and assists that helped France secure their spot in the tournament, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists.

Griezmann’s last international goal came in a 2-1 defeat to Germany on September 13, 2023, where he served as the French captain on that occasion.