But now things are different for the French forward. Griezmann returned last summer to Atletico Madrid, his former club, and now he sent a message to the Colchoneros, but totally forgot about Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann showed his gratitude with Atletico Madrid, but not with Barcelona

During his time at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann played 102 games with only 35 goals scored and 17 assists. It was not the performance the team expected from him, so they decided to move on and part ways with the striker.

After two years at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid decided to add him on loan for a season, but with a tricky clause that the Colchoneros tried to avoid. After a big fight with the Blaugranas, the capital's team finally agreed to sign him permanently for the 2022-23 season.

Now that Atletico Madrid announced the agreement with Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann sent a message to his new team. "Happy to be where I want to be! Thanks everybody! Aupa Atleti!," wrote the French striker in his Twitter account.

Of course Griezmann was not happy with Barcelona, so he totally forgot about them in his farewell message. They are set to face each other in January, so it will be very interesting to see how he treats his former teammates on the field.