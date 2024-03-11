AC Milan found a gem in Christian Pulisic, the USMNT winger can already claim to have played in three of the top leagues in Europe at three major clubs, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and now AC Milan.

Pulisic hit a major bump in the road in his career at Chelsea, nagging injuries and a team in total disarray as the American saw not only various coaches go through the door, Pulisic was around to see the club be forcefully sold to Todd Boehly after the heads of English soccer demanded that Román Abramóvich sell the club amid the escalation of the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

At only 25, and despite a lot of ups and downs Christian Pulisic has played in 309 club games and scored 55 goals in a 9-year career, well on his way to being the greatest American soccer player ever produced. Now his coach Stefano Pioli is not holding back on high praise for one of AC Milan’s best players.

Stefano Pioli on Christian Pulisic

In an interview with DAZN, Pioli stated, “(Pulisic) has never played, in the last 7-8 years, with so many minutes and appearances. We are helping him and managing him well. He’s available, he’s too intelligent a player and a very good guy, too important. “

Pulisic echoed his coach’s belief in him by telling DAZN, “I feel in great shape, among the best in my career. Everyone gives me great confidence, the staff, the coach, teammates, fans, the city.”

Pulisic has had to adapt to Serie A, often bolted on the right wing, many pundits openly criticized Pioli for restricting the American, who at Chelsea and with the USMNT showed a lot of explosion playing centrally.

Pulisic has repaid his coach with 10 goals in 37 matches, one goal shy of hitting his all-time best mark in the 2019/20 season. Pulisic has scored in Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and the Europa League this season. Pulisic also has 7 assists so far this season and has vastly improved his defensive game as he has become known for tracking back to aid in defense.