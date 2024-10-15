Argentina vs Bolivia: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will host Bolivia for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Argentina are set to take on Bolivia in a crucial Matchday 10 matchup of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re catching the game on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement. Find out how to watch this must-see clash in your country.

Argentina vs Bolivia

Argentina head into their next World Cup qualifier following a lackluster draw against Venezuela, but Lionel Messi‘s squad still sits atop the CONMEBOL standings. With their sights set on securing a smooth path to the 2026 World Cup, they’re eager to maintain their lead.

Now playing at home, where they’ve been a dominant force, Argentina face Bolivia, a team once considered CONMEBOL’s weakest but now showing signs of competitiveness. Despite being the underdogs, Bolivia will be looking to make a statement and take something away from their visit to Buenos Aires.

Argentina vs Bolivia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 8:00 AM (October 16)

Bolivia: 8:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

France: 2:00 AM (October 16)

Germany: 2:00 AM (October 16)

India: 5:30 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (October 16)

Italy: 2:00 AM (October 16)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (October 16)

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (October 16)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (October 16)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (October 16)

Spain: 2:00 AM (October 16)

UAE: 4:00 AM (October 16)

UK: 1:00 PM (October 16)

USA: 8:00 PM (ET)

Bolivia’s player Miguel Terceros – IMAGO / Photosport

Argentina vs Bolivia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bolivia: FBF Play, Disney+ Chile, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Inter Satelital

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Canal+ Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live, ViX, UNIVERSO