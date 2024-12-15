The world of NCAAF received one of the most significant pieces of news in recent times at the end of this year: multiple-time NFL champion Bill Belichick reached an agreement and will become the new coach of North Carolina. Looking ahead, the former Patriots plans to add an OC from the Las Vegas Raiders to his staff, a franchise where one of the new owners is none other than Tom Brady.

With the primary goal of building a high-impact coaching staff to achieve great results in the upcoming College Football season, all signs point to Belichick planning to add Raiders‘ offensive coordinator Scott Turner to his team.

The news was announced by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “One note: #Raiders OC Scott Turner has emerged as a top target to become Bill Belichick’s OC at UNC.”

If this move materializes, Tom Brady would face one of his first challenges as one of the new owners of the Las Vegas franchise. Meanwhile, his former coach with the Patriots is shaping a program that will aim to return to the forefront of college football.

Interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Belichick is slowly building his team

The new head coach of North Carolina‘s interest in adding Turner to his coaching staff comes on the heels of a recent acquisition. Bill Belichick confirmed former Cleveland Browns head coach as his first hire at UNC.

Freddie Kitchens, who previously coached the Browns in the NFL, is joining the team of former Patriots head coach Belichick. In addition to his time in Cleveland, Kitchens is familiar with the North Carolina program, having served as the interim coach for the Tar Heels in 2023.

Bill Belichick secures commitment from 4-star QB

The newly appointed head coach of UNC has secured one of the most talented players at his position: quarterback Bryce Baker. The four-star recruit made it clear that he wants to play under Bill Belichick next season.

“Their experience in the NFL is huge,” Baker said. “They’ve been on the level that I’m trying to get to. I feel like that separates them from a lot of other schools. They want to develop me, and they know the intricacies that will help me get to my goals. I feel like [Belichick] will bring in the right pieces to build around me. They’re going to make me a priority.”

Baker had pledged to play for North Carolina in June 2023, but hadn’t signed yet and had been in discussions with both Penn State and LSU in the past few weeks. However, Baker stated that a phone call with Belichick convinced him to stay with the program.

The influence of Brady on the Raiders’ decisions

The Raiders’ season in the NFL has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing this year. In late October, Tom Brady joined the franchise as a limited partner, but despite this, his influence in making key decisions regarding the team’s sports operations will be crucial.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady’s intention is to start building the team for next season with a focus on the new quarterback. Las Vegas will likely have a high pick in the upcoming draft, and among the prospects being considered are Shedeur Sanders from the Colorado Buffaloes and Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes.

If they select a different position in the draft, it will be a matter of seeing whether the Raiders pursue a more experienced QB in the league to improve the poor campaign they’ve had so far.