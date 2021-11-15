Brazil will make the trip to Argentina aiming to extend their unbeaten streak in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Unfortunately, Neymar Jr won't be part of the squad that will take on Lionel Scaloni's side.

Whenever Brazil face Argentina, the soccer world turns its attention to it, regardless of the tournament or time of the year. On Tuesday, November 16, Tite's side visits La Albiceleste on Matchday 14 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. However, it will have to do so without Neymar.

La Canarinha have already suffered a major blow when Casemiro was ruled out for the upcoming game. Now that the PSG star won't travel with the team either, the outlook looks even more challenging for Brazil.

La Verde-amarela have clinched a spot in Qatar when they beat Colombia on Thursday to continue atop the standings, but their visit to Argentina means a special opportunity of redemption a few months after the Copa America final. However, Neymar won't be there.

The reason why Neymar won't play for Brazil vs. Argentina

Shortly before Brazil had to make the trip to San Juan, where the match will take place, bad news took the five-time world champions by shock. Neymar is unavailable for this clash and won't travel to Argentina.

Neymar won't play for Brazil against Argentina because in the last practices he began to suffer pain in the adductor of his left thigh. As there was no time for further examinations, Brazil's technical commission decided to preserve him, a team statement explained.

That leaves Brazil without two key players for this match. Even though they're already qualified for the next World Cup, facing Argentina is always special. For the hosts, on the other hand, there are better news as Lionel Messi will start again.