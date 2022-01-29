Argentina will face Colombia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Argentina is one of the two qualifiers, together with Brazil, that have these Conmebol Qualifiers. Not even losing the three remaining games would they lose their place in Qatar and that leaves the Argentines much calmer, who nevertheless have the opportunity to see how the team plays with the absence of Lionel Messi, and in addition to further stretching the streak of games without losses.

On the Colombian side, they come from losing their match at home in an incredible way against Peru. During the 90 minutes, Colombia managed the game and had several scoring options, but nevertheless the Peruvians took advantage of a counterattack to score a 1-0 result that they were able to maintain until the end. They still have a chance, but they will have to get as many points as possible and wait for some results.

Argentina vs Colombia: Date

This game for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and Colombia (who must win to have a chance of qualifying) will be played this Tuesday, February 1 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Colombia

This game valid for the Matchday 16 of the of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and Colombia, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fubo Sports Network.

