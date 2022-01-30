Argentina will face Colombia in Cordoba, Argentina, this Tuesday, February 1 for Matchday 16 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can take a look at the probable lineups for this WCQ game.

The local team is, together with Brazil, one of the two classified that have these Conmebol Qualifiers. They should play these remaining games only to complete the Conference schedule. However, this may be a good opportunity for coach Scaloni to test the team in the absence of Lionel Messi.

In the case of Colombia, they come from losing a match in an incredible way against Peru, in which they were much superior and had several goal situations. However, the Peruvians took advantage of a counterattack to make it 1-0 and with that score the game ended. With the victory of Uruguay, at this moment they would be left out of everything and that is why they need the victory.

Argentina probable lineup

With the absence of the main star of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, coach Scaloni will have to assemble the team without him and also without Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes, all of them suspended due to reaching the booking limit; and Alexis Mac Allister who tested positive for COVID-19.

Argentina starting XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Martinez Quarta, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Ocampos; La. Martinez, A. Correa.

Colombia probable lineup

Looking to return to the qualifying zone for the next World Cup, or playoffs, coach Reinaldo Rueda is confident of being able to face the Argentine team. For reaching the limit of yellow cards Yerry Mina will be out.

Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Cuadrado, Tesillo, Sanchez, Mojica; Rodriguez, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Falcao, Borja.

