Argentina are poised to engage in their second friendly match of this FIFA Matchday, squaring off against Costa Rica, fresh from their triumph over Honduras in the Copa America qualification playoff. In our preview, we will meticulously examine the potential starting lineups for both teams, ensuring no intricacies are overlooked in this captivating showdown.

As Argentina intensifies their preparations for the 2024 Copa America, they not only aim to compete for the title of world champions but also to defend the title. Building on their recent impressive win over El Salvador, Argentina now turn their focus to another Central American adversary, Costa Rica.

The significance of this friendly match is underscored by Costa Rica‘s qualification for the Copa America, secured through a pivotal 3-1 victory against Honduras, highlighting the importance of this encounter in both teams’ preparation for the upcoming continental tournament.

Argentina probable lineup

Argentina, without Lionel Messi, will seek a new victory against another Central American rival.

Argentina possible lineup: Emiliano Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Martinez, Alvarez.

Costa Rica probable lineup

Costa Rica, qualified for the Copa America 2024, have the chance to measure strength against the world champions as part of their preparation.

Costa Rica possible lineup: Navas, Dosman, Cascante, Arboine, Calvo, Mora, Campbell, Galo, Brenes, Zamora, Ugalde.