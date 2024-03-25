Argentina vs Costa Rica: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

The March international break will bring us an interesting clash between Argentina and Costa Rica when these sides meet in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26, at the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Watch Argentina vs Costa Rica online for FREE in the US on Fubo

This will be just the second game of the year for the reigning world champions, who claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over El Salvador on Friday. Once again, La Albiceleste will have to play without Lionel Messi, who is out due to a hamstring injury.

The Ticos arrive in this game in high spirits after beating Honduras 3-1 on Saturday, a victory that saw them book a ticket to the 2024 Copa America group stage. Therefore, the upcoming game will be quite a test for Costa Rica ahead of the big tournament in the US.

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:50 PM

Australia: 1:50 PM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 8:50 AM (Wednesday)

Canada: 10:50 PM (EDT)

El Salvador: 8:50 PM

France: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

India: 8:20 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 10:50 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 2:50 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 10:50 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 8:50 PM

Netherlands: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 2:50 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 4:50 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 6:50 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 3:50 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 10:50 PM (ET)

How to Watch Argentina vs Costa Rica in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: TyC Sports, Televisión Pública

Brazil: SporTV, Sky+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: Repretel Canal 6

International: Fanatiz International

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports, FOX Deportes