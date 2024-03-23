How to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 26, 2024

Argentina and Costa Rica are gearing up for the 2024 Copa America with this international friendly. Fans eager to closely follow the action can find detailed information regarding the date, kickoff time, and various viewing options accessible in the United States provided here.

Argentina continue their preparations for the 2024 Copa America, where, in addition to vying for the title of world champions, they will defend the title secured in Maracanã in 2021, triumphing over the hosts, Brazil, in a grand final.

Following their impressive victory against El Salvador, Argentina now face another Central American opponent, none other than Costa Rica. Costa Rican’s qualification for the Copa America, secured through their victory against Honduras, renders this friendly crucial in their preparation for the upcoming tournament.

When will the Argentina vs Costa Rica game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Argentina and Costa Rica will be played this Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Where to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica

This 2024 friendly game between Argentina and Costa Rica will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes.