Argentina take on Venezuela at Estadio Alberto José Armando "La Bombonera" in Ciudad de Buenos Aires for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Argentina and Venezuela meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Alberto José Armando "La Bombonera" in Ciudad de Buenos Aires. The visitors continue to show that they can play better with a new head coach despite the fact that the team was eliminated from the qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Argentina have nothing to lose or win in this game, they already have a guaranteed spot to play in Qatar 2022. Messi is one of the big players that soccer fans look forward to seeing in the world cup. Argentina so far is the second best team in the standings with 10-5-0 overall and 35 points.

Venezuela still have one last chance to get out of the bottom of the standings at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers with a pair of wins. The team has 10 points and a negative record of 3-1-12 with a recent loss against Uruguay 1-4 and a victory against Bolivia 4-1.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Date

Argentina and Venezuela play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 25, Friday at Estadio Alberto José Armando "La Bombonera" in Ciudad de Buenos Aires. The home team just want to have fun during this game, but the visitors would like to win in one of the biggest stadiums of Latin America.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Venezuela at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Alberto José Armando "La Bombonera" in Ciudad de Buenos Aires on March 25, Friday, will be broadcast in the US exclusively byFuboTV

