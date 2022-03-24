Argentina and Venezuela face off on Friday, March 25, on Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

Argentina and Venezuela's fate in the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers has been written for a long time but the tournament isn't over yet. On Friday, March 25 La Albiceleste welcome La Vinotinto to the iconic La Bombonera on Matchday 17 of the road to Qatar 2022. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. The game will be broadcast exclusively on fuboTV (7-day free trial) in the US.

There's not much at stake for Lionel Scaloni's men in the Conmebol qualifiers other than trying to extend their unbeaten run as much as possible. The 2021 Copa America winners have comfortably clinched a World Cup berth last year and this window could see a number of new faces have playing time.

On the other hand, Venezuela may have already lost any aspiration to qualify for Qatar but the upcoming games won't be meaningless. Jose Pekerman's tenure has just begun and there's a lot of expectation around it. Will they produce an upset this time?

Argentina vs Venezuela: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, Buenos Aires

Live Stream: fuboTV

Argentina vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Argentina vs Venezuela: Storylines

Argentina have yet to lose a game in the qualifiers, as they head into this clash with 10 victories and five draws under their belts. Even though they have already gotten the job done by qualifying for Qatar, Scaloni's boys look far from satisfied.

Meanwhile, Jose Pekerman has restored hope in Venezuela, who aim to take off under the experienced manager. Of course, La Vinotinto still have a lot of work to do but there are signs that they're moving in the right direction, like the commanding 4-1 win over Bolivia in the last international break.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After 16 rounds of play, Argentina and Venezuela do not have much to play for other than finishing the schedule. La Albiceleste are currently in second place with 35 points, while La Vinotinto are bottom of the table with just 10 points.

How to watch or live stream Argentina vs Venezuela in the US

The game to be played between Argentina and Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina vs Venezuela: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, BetMGM see Argentina as heavy favorites with -650 odds, while Venezuela have +1750 to pull off a shock and a draw would result in a +625 payout.

BetMGM Argentina -650 Tie +625 Venezuela +1750

* Odds via BetMGM.