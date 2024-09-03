Argentine World Cup champion claims Messi has a teammate worth more than Mbappe, Haaland

One of the most significant figures in Argentine football history and also World Cup champion, has showered praise on a fellow countryman and current teammate of Lionel Messi in the national team. The legend even went so far as to rate him higher than Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Although Lautaro Martinez has yet to score in the early stages of the Serie A season, he remains an undisputed star for both Inter Milan and the Argentina national team. Recently, he received high praise from fellow Argentine World Cup champion Mario Alberto Kempes, who ranked Martinez above other top stars like Haaland and Mbappe.

‘El Toro’ played 169 minutes across two of Inter Milan’s first three Serie A matches (against Genoa and Atalanta, but not against Lecce). While he has yet to score, both Martinez and the club remain optimistic that he will find the back of the net soon.

As Martinez focuses on the Argentina national team for the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, he has garnered support from a true Argentine icon, Mario Alberto Kempes. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 1978 World Cup champion praised Martínez, highlighting his importance to the ‘Albiceleste’.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Lautaro Martinez is worth more than Haaland and Mbappe”

Mario Alberto Kempes has placed Lautaro Martinez above notable goal-scorers such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Haaland has already netted seven goals, including two hat-tricks, for Manchester City in the Premier League, while Mbappe has scored twice in LaLiga for Real Madrid and added another goal in the UEFA Super Cup.

In an interview with the Italian media, Mario Alberto Kempes asserted, “Lautaro Martinez is worth more than Haaland and Mbappe. There are few strikers like him, and he belongs among the best. As someone who has lived to score goals, I assess forwards in a specific way, and Lautaro truly has goal-scoring in his DNA. He feels it within him: it’s a trait unique to true center-forwards.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Regarding Lautaro Martinez’s goal drought at the start of the Serie A season, the former River Plate and Rosario Central striker believes there’s no cause for concern. “There’s no need to panic if he hasn’t scored yet in the new Serie A. It’s just a matter of time; he has shown he can persist during periods when the ball isn’t going in. This happens to everyone. Once he gets going, he might not stop. You just have to understand the moment,” Kempes commented.

Finally, Kempes dismissed any thoughts of Lautaro Martinez leaving in the near future. “It’s clear that Milan feels like home to him. Being happy in a place makes all the difference. You don’t choose a team solely for the money; the heart plays a significant role. Perhaps when he turns 30 and has won more titles as a captain, Lautaro might seek experience elsewhere,” he noted.

Mario Kempes of Argentina in action during the world cup match against Belgium in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Kempes praises Paulo Dybala for rejecting Saudi Arabia and staying with Roma

In addition to his comments on Lautaro Martinez’s commitment to Inter, Mario Kempes also had words of praise for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward chose to reject a lucrative offer from Al Qadisiya in Saudi Arabia to remain with Roma, a decision that Kempes lauded as a testament to Dybala’s dedication and loyalty.

Kempes remarked, “What I said about Lautaro applies here as well—football isn’t just about money, and there was a significant offer for Paulo. It’s wonderful that passion still prevails. And perhaps, there’s also a love for the national team, because he would have lost the most important jersey if he had left European football.”

Kempes continued, “Regardless of how long Messi plays, Dybala wants to remain where he belongs, within Lionel Scaloni’s squad. Of course, he’ll need to gradually find his place at Roma, where another talent like Soule has also arrived.”