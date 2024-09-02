Trending topics:
Argentina star makes something clear about Lionel Messi during his absence in World Cup Qualifiers

An Argentina national team player made a statement about Lionel Messi amid his absence in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico

By Gianni Taina

For the first time in over a decade, Argentina’s national team will take the field without Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami star is still recovering from the sprained ankle he sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia. Angel Di Maria, who recently announced his retirement from international football following Argentina’s triumphant campaign, will also be absent.

As a result, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will face Chile at the Estadio Monumental and Colombia at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla without two of their most iconic players, both crucial matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who has been a key figure for Argentina, weighed in on Messi’s absence. De Paul made it clear that Messi’s leadership role remains unchallenged, even when he’s not on the pitch.

“I’ve always said that I fulfill the role I’m given. For many years, I’ve felt like an important player for this team. That’s all I can say because the captain’s armband belongs to Leo [Messi], and whoever wears it in his place is just temporary. The armband is his,” De Paul stated.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina’s last match without Messi and Di Maria

The last time Argentina played without both Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria was during the final round of qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. On October 15, 2013, under coach Alejandro Sabella, Argentina fell 3-2 to Uruguay at the Estadio Centenario.

Upcoming matches: Argentina vs. Chile and Colombia

Argentina is set to face Chile on Thursday, September 5, at the Estadio Monumental, followed by a clash against Colombia on Tuesday, September 10, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. These matches are part of the seventh and eighth rounds of the CONMEBOL South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi injury update: Gerardo Martino announces return date for Inter Miami star

Argentina’s roster without Lionel Messi

Goalkeepers

  • Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
  • Walter Benitez (PSV)
  • Juan Musso (Atalanta)
  • Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders

  • Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)
  • Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
  • Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
  • Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)
  • German Pezzella (River Plate)
  • Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
  • Valentin Barco (Sevilla)
Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

Midfielders

  • Leandro Paredes (AS Roma)
  • Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)
  • Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
  • Ezequiel Fernandez (Al-Qadsiah)
  • Guido Rodriguez (West Ham)
  • Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)
  • Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)
  • Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille)
Forwards

  • Matias Soule (AS Roma)
  • Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)
  • Nicolas González (Juventus)
  • Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)
  • Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
  • Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)
  • Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
  • Valentin Castellanos (Lazio)
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

