Al Ittihad pulled off notable signings in the summer transfer window, landing the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho. Now it looks like the Saudi club is looking to recruit another world-class caliber player.

According to journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Ittihad are working on a deal to sign Argentina international Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid. Coach Marcelo Gallardo has reportedly set his sights on his fellow countryman, who was part of the World Cup-winning squad at Qatar 2022.

Ramon Planes, who became Al Ittihad’s sporting director as the team met his release clause to sign him from Betis, would also be on board for this move. However, Romano said it won’t be an easy move since it will come down to how much Al Ittihad offer both for Atletico and Correa.

Correa has only played for Atleti outside Argentina

Correa, 28, has been in the Spanish capital since 2014, when he joined the Colchonero from Argentine side San Lorenzo. While Diego Simeone has kept him on the squad all these years, the forward struggled to establish himself in the lineup.

Right now, Correa finds himself in a challenging battle for a place in the starting eleven with Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, and Memphis Depay also in the squad. At his age, he may consider moving elsewhere if he’s granted more playing time and a lucrative deal.

Al Ittihad can offer both things, but it may be too soon for Correa to leave Europe. The Rosario-born player has so far made 397 appearances for Atleti, recording an impressive 74 goals along with 58 assists. In that period, he won three titles (2018 Europa League, 2018 UEFA Super Cup, 2021 LaLiga).

Correa took part in 823 minutes in 23 games this season, with five goals and an assist. Whether Simeone plans to make more room for him remains to be seen, and only time will tell whether the player continues to work for more opportunities or decides to take his talents elsewhere.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, are struggling in the Saudi Pro League with three losses in their last three games. Despite Gallardo’s arrival, the team is 7th in the standings with 28 points, 25 shy of leaders Al Hilal. Therefore, a player like Correa could certainly give Al Ittihad a much-needed spark.