When it looked like he would watch the tournament from home, a shocking turn of events saw Angel Correa make Argentina’s World Cup roster. A deserved reward for a player who went through everything in his life.

Every FIFA World Cup has tales of fortitude, perseverance, and overcoming adversity. Angel Correa is one of them. The Atletico Madrid was set to miss Qatar 2022, until a sudden turn of events saw him get into a plane to join Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni had initially snubbed Correa from the 26-man roster, a decision that made many feel sorry for the San Lorenzo product. At 27, this looked like the right moment for Angel to play in a World Cup.

There was a slim hope he could still play in Qatar, as the Argentine coach included him in the reserve list in case of injury. In the end, his dream finally came true as he was called up to take Joaquin Correa's spot. While it's not how Angel would have wanted it to happen, it's still a reward for all the things he pulled through during his life.

Angel Correa's life story: Tough childhood, heart surgery and last-minute World Cup call-up

Behind the star that caught Diego Simeone's eye as a teenager, there's a person who went through tragedy. Correa still has scars from his tough past, though not all of them are visible. He grew up in Las Flores, a dangerous neighborhood of Rosario, where he lost many of his childhood friends.

Soccer gave Angel a way to escape from the drugs and violence of the area, and also allowed him to provide for his family. But tragedy came early in his life, as Correa lost his father when he was only 10. Two years later, his older brother also passed away.

Life wasn't being kind with him, until he joined the San Lorenzo academy. Apart from having four meals and a place to live, Correa found the platform to showcase his talent and develop his potential. It was a matter of time before Correa was promoted to the first team, and it didn't take long for him to make a difference.

At 18, Angelito had established himself in the starting lineup, playing a pivotal role in San Lorenzo's 2013 championship. The following year, the continent got to know Correa as he helped the Cuervos win their first ever Copa Libertadores title.

A life-threatening moment

His fantastic rise attracted Atletico Madrid's interest, but that's when Correa faced a life or death situation. In his medical with the Spanish club, doctors discovered a tumor in a heart ventricle. At only 19, Correa underwent an open heart surgery.

But that didn't hold him back. Correa went on to sign for Atletico, and only two months later he was training with the team. In February 2015, he led the Argentina U-20s to a South American championship. By the 2015-16 season, he was already a regular in Atleti's first team. In September 2015, he had his first cap for Argentina. Yes, only a year after the heart operation.

Family tragedy

Unfortunately, life continued to hand him terrible news. In 2017, one of his brothers committed suicide and two years later his sister was arrested due to ties with drug trafficking. In 2020, he shaved his head to support his mother in her battle with cancer.

Correa let none of those things get in his way, reaching new heighs with Atletico as the years went by. He didn't make the cut for Russia 2018, but his presence in the national team increased after that tournament. Though he didn't have many opportunities in the starting eleven, Angel has always been there.

Giving it all for the country

He was part of the Copa America winning squad in 2021, and put his life on the line to be in the 2022 Finalissima. “In June, the wire came out of my chest, but I didn't say anything to the doctor because I wanted to be there against Italy," Correa told TyC Sports. He later had a minor surgery to correct the scar, but took a huge risk just to be there for his nation.

Angel Correa is a fighter. After everything he went through, it's hard to believe there's something he cannot do. Will he help his country reach the promised land in Qatar?