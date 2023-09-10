Armenia will play against Croatia this Monday, September 11 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Armenia vs Croatia online free in the US on Fubo]
They are facing one of the top favorites in Group D. Croatia are one of the strongest teams in Europe, and it is expected that they can easily qualify for Euro 2024. Currently, they have earned 7 points out of a possible 9, which is an excellent start.
Their opponents are the major surprise in this group. While soccer in Armenia have shown growth in recent years, no one anticipated that they would be competing for the top positions. With 7 points out of 12, they are still in contention, but a victory against the Croatians is essential to stay in the race.
Armenia vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 12)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 12)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 12)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 12)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 12)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 12)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Armenia vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Cono Sur
Armenia: 1TV
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: New TV
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com