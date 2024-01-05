Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

The Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with activity of the 2023-2024 season. In Matchday 16, Arouca will host Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Arouca. Here’s all the information you need to know to watch it in your country.

Benfica needs to defeat Arouca on the road to keep up the pace and stay close to Sporting Lisboa. Currently, the Eagles are four points behind from the leaders, so a defeat this weekend is unacceptable.

Arouca has had a decent 2023-2024 season, but they are definitely not among the contenders. They have won four games, lost seven and tied another four, so they are not the favorites for this match against Benficas.

Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Arouca and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, January 6th at Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM January 7th

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM January 7th

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM January 7th

Malaysia: 2:00 AM January 7th

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM January 7th

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM January 7th

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: ESPN2, RTPi, Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

France: RTPi

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2Sportdigital FUSSBALLRTPi

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: RTPiEleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV+, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, RTPi, Blue Sport 3 Live, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTPi, Fanatiz USA