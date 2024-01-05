The Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with activity of the 2023-2024 season. In Matchday 16, Arouca will host Benfica at Estadio Municipal de Arouca. Here’s all the information you need to know to watch it in your country.
[Watch Arouca vs Benfica online in the US on Fanatiz]
Benfica needs to defeat Arouca on the road to keep up the pace and stay close to Sporting Lisboa. Currently, the Eagles are four points behind from the leaders, so a defeat this weekend is unacceptable.
Arouca has had a decent 2023-2024 season, but they are definitely not among the contenders. They have won four games, lost seven and tied another four, so they are not the favorites for this match against Benficas.
Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Arouca and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, January 6th at Estadio Municipal de Arouca.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM January 7th
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:45 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM January 7th
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM January 7th
Malaysia: 2:00 AM January 7th
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM January 7th
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM January 7th
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM
Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: ESPN2, RTPi, Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
France: RTPi
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2Sportdigital FUSSBALLRTPi
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: RTPiEleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV+, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, RTPi, Blue Sport 3 Live, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTPi, Fanatiz USA