Before FC Barcelona became the greatest team of all-time, they had a rather modest but still big history. Founded in 1899 domestically, Barcelona has won a record 77 trophies: 27 La Liga, 31 Copa del Rey, 14 Supercopa de España, three Copa Eva Duarte, and two Copa de la Liga titles, as well as being the record holder for the latter four competitions.



Internationally, especially in recent history and thanks to the vision of Pep Guardiola and the greatest soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi, the club has won 22 European and worldwide titles: five UEFA Champions League titles, a record four UEFA Cup Winners’ Cups, a joint record five UEFA Super Cups, a record three Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, a joint record two Latin Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups.



One of the most supported teams all over the world, many great and legendary players have played for Barcelona, here are the 25 best players to play for the club who plays their home games in the Camp Nou.



Lionel Messi



Messi, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, achieved numerous milestones during his time at Barcelona, including multiple Ballon d’Or awards and becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. His prolific goal-scoring and playmaking abilities contributed significantly to Barcelona’s domestic and international successes.



Xavi Hernandez



Xavi, a maestro in midfield, played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of play. He won numerous La Liga titles and UEFA Champions League trophies, orchestrating the team with exceptional passing and vision. Xavi’s leadership on the pitch made him an integral part of Barcelona’s golden era.



Andres Iniesta



Iniesta, another key figure in Barcelona’s midfield, was celebrated for his ball control, creativity, and clutch performances. His time at the club saw numerous domestic and international triumphs, including memorable goals in crucial moments like the 2010 World Cup final.



Johan Cruyff



As both a player and later a manager, Cruyff played a transformative role in Barcelona’s history. He instilled a philosophy that laid the foundation for the club’s success, leading Barcelona to their first European Cup triumph in 1992 as a manager.



Carles Puyol



Puyol, a legendary defender, captained Barcelona during an era of defensive solidity and success. His leadership and defensive prowess contributed to numerous La Liga titles and Champions League victories, embodying the spirit of the club.



Ronaldinho



Ronaldinho’s flair and creativity brought joy to Barcelona fans. With two FIFA World Player of the Year awards, he played a crucial role in reviving the team’s fortunes, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.



Pep Guardiola



As both a player and a manager, Guardiola played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s success. As a manager, he led the team to unprecedented success with multiple domestic and international titles, including two UEFA Champions League trophies.



Sergio Busquets



Known for his composure and passing ability, Busquets has been a linchpin in Barcelona’s midfield. His role in ball recovery and distribution has been instrumental in the team’s triumphs, including several La Liga and Champions League titles.



Gerard Piqué



Piqué, a stalwart in defense, played a crucial role in Barcelona’s dominance. With his defensive prowess and ability to contribute goals, he was part of the core that secured numerous trophies, including multiple Champions League triumphs.



Luis Suárez



Suárez, a prolific striker, formed a deadly attacking trio with Messi and Neymar. His goal-scoring exploits contributed to La Liga titles and the treble-winning campaign in the 2014-2015 season.



Rivaldo



Rivaldo’s skill and goal-scoring ability made a lasting impact. His time at Barcelona saw him win La Liga and the UEFA Super Cup, showcasing his individual brilliance.



Hristo Stoichkov



Stoichkov, a Bulgarian forward, played a key role in Barcelona’s success in the early 1990s. He contributed significantly to La Liga victories and the UEFA Cup.



Michael Laudrup



Laudrup’s elegance and vision made him a fan favorite. His time at Barcelona included winning multiple La Liga titles and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.



Neymar



Neymar’s arrival brought flair and excitement. His partnership with Messi and Suárez formed one of the most formidable attacking trios, securing La Liga and Champions League titles.



Dani Alves



Alves, a dynamic full-back, provided crucial support in attack and defense. His time at Barcelona included numerous domestic and international triumphs, showcasing his versatility.



Samuel Eto’o



Eto’o, a prolific striker, played a vital role in Barcelona’s resurgence. His goal-scoring exploits contributed to La Liga and Champions League successes, including the historic treble in 2008-2009.



David Villa



Villa’s goal-scoring prowess was evident during his time at Barcelona. He played a role in securing La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.



Romario



One of the best finishers of his era, Romario was a sneaky yet deadly striker. While he only played two seasons with the club, Romario scored 39 goals in 65 games winning two titles.



Fernando Navarro



Navarro, a left-back, contributed to Barcelona’s success in the early 2000s. He played a part in winning La Liga and the UEFA Cup.



Ronaldo



One season, just one and it cemented Ronaldo as a world superstar and while more associated with Real Madrid in his lone season the Brazilian striker scored 47 goals in 49 matches in an era where those numbers were nearly impossible to achieve.



Thierry Henry



Henry’s stint at Barcelona added experience and goal-scoring prowess. He played a role in winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.



Diego Maradona



Although Maradona had a brief stint, his impact was profound. His time at Barcelona included memorable performances and goals, leaving an indelible mark.



Ronald Koeman



A sweeper with excellent ability to pass the ball out of the back and had a powerful shot from outside. Koeman was a world-class defender and scored 90 goals in all competitions for Barcelona.



Francisco José Carrasco



Carrasco, a winger, contributed to Barcelona’s success in the late 1970s. His time at the club saw domestic victories and European competition participation.



César Rodríguez



Rodríguez, a prolific striker, was part of Barcelona’s success in the 1950s. He remains the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and played a key role in domestic triumphs.