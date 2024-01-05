Neymar is a talented player, even at 31 the Brazilian could still be a valuable asset in one of the top teams in the world. After his stint at PSG where the Brazilian superstar was not able to win the Champions League but did win 13 domestic titles, Neymar took a big money deal to play in the Saudi Pro League.



Neymar’s numbers are virtually unmatched, at Santos Neymar scored 136 goals in 225 matches, at Barcelona 105 goals in 186 matches, and at PSG 118 goals in 173 matches. Neymar has hit the 100-goal mark at all his clubs, sadly he was only able to play 3 games for Al-Hilal until he injured his knee against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.



Now according to Transfermarkt due to his move to Saudi Arabia and his injury Neymar’s value has dropped significantly.



Neymar’s current market value



At the moment, Neymar is valued at only 45 million euros, Ney has a contract with Al- Hilal until June of 2025 and his price has dropped since his move from PSG where he was valued at 60 million euros, a 15 million euro drop.



Transfermarkt stated the reason behind the drop was, “(Neymar’s) fall was more predictable due to age issues and his farewell to PSG. At the beginning of 23/24, the most expensive player of all time was transferred to Al-Hilal for 90 million and the fact that he was already over 30 years old accelerated his decline, already with an injury of several months that could be the prelude for a worse streak in your personal quote. Since 2019, Neymar has dedicated himself to falling and falling without any brakes.”



Other players to have major drops



Transfermarkt also mentioned that Antony, Richarlison, Mané, and Sancho all suffered major drops in their market value.