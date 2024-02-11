Arouca vs Porto: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 12, 2024

Porto will host Arouca in the upcoming Matchday 21 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Here, you will discover all the essential information about this match, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Porto have encountered difficulties in the ongoing 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season, a departure from their usual title-contending form. Being 7 points adrift from the league leaders is an uncommon sight for a team accustomed to championship battles. Despite this, there is still an opportunity for them to rejoin the competition.

As we approach the midway point of the season, they have several upcoming Matchdays to narrow the gap, but securing victories is imperative. Their upcoming opponents are Arouca, currently in the 8th position. However, this ranking may be deceiving, as it suggests a considerable distance from the relegation zone, when in reality, they are only 5 points clear. Undoubtedly, they are in dire need of a win.

Arouca vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (February 13)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (February 13)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 1:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (February 13)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (February 13)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 10:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (February 13)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 8:15 AM (February 13)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (February 13)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (February 13)

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (February 13)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Arouca vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, RTPi, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Onefootball, Triller TV+

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italy

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, Sport TV1

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV RTPi