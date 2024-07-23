Arsenal will face AFC Bournemouth in a 2024 international friendly. Get all the details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country right here.

Arsenal are set to face off against AFC Bournemouth in a 2024 international friendly. This comprehensive preview has you covered, highlighting key players to watch and detailing how to catch all the action, whether on TV or through live streaming services available in your country.

In one of the most enticing friendly matchups of summer 2024, two Premier League powerhouses will clash in a bid to gear up for the upcoming season, set to kick off in three weeks. Arsenal, one of last season’s standout performers, will take the field with renewed determination after two seasons of narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

The “Gunners” are eager to break their title drought and assert their dominance this year. Their opponents, AFC Bournemouth, are coming off a season where they successfully avoided relegation and are now eyeing more ambitious goals. With a focus on improving their performance, the “Cherries” are looking to use this high-profile friendly as a springboard for a stronger campaign.

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 25)

Bangladesh: 8:30 AM (July 25)

Canada: 10:30 PM

France: 4:30 AM (July 25)

Germany: 4:30 AM (July 25)

India: 8:00 AM (July 25)

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (July 25)

Ireland: 3:30 PM (July 25)

Italy: 4:30 AM (July 25)

Malaysia: 10:30 AM (July 25)

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 4:30 AM (July 25)

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 25)

Portugal: 3:30 AM (July 25)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 25)

Spain: 4:30 AM (July 25)

UAE: 7:30 AM (July 25)

UK: 3:30 AM (July 25)

USA: 10:30 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

International: arsenal.com, AFCBTV

Mexico: Disney+ Argentina, Disney+ Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Channel 11

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, Sharjah Sports

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App