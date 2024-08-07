Arsenal are set to face Bayer Leverkusen in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, promising fans an electrifying showdown. Don’t miss a moment of the action—here’s your guide to watching the game, whether on TV or live streaming in your country.

As the summer friendlies draw to a close, one matchup stands out among the rest: Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal, a powerhouse in the Premier League, is eager to end a two-season slump in 2024/2025 after narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City in the final Matchday of both the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons.

The Gunners are seeking redemption and using this clash against Bayer Leverkusen as a key part of their preparation. Leverkusen, fresh off their best season yet, secured the Bundesliga title, the Pokal, and finished as runners-up in the Europa League. Obviously, they aim to maintain their impressive form in the upcoming season.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 1:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Robert Andrich of Bayer Leverkusen – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Germany: DF1

International: arsenal.com

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 2