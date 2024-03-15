Arsenal vs Chelsea was set to be one of the most captivating matches of Matchday 29, featuring two teams from the Big 6, with one of them (Arsenal) vying for the top positions in the Premier League. However, this game, along with several others scheduled for Matchday 29, will not proceed as planned. Below, we explain the reasons for their postponement.

The postponements are not limited to this single match; several games slated for Matchday 29 must be rescheduled due to the FA Cup quarterfinals taking place this weekend. Consequently, many fixtures will be moved to a later date.

With numerous Premier League teams advancing to the quarterfinals, several Matchday 29 fixtures have been postponed, including the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea. Other notable fixtures such as Everton vs Liverpool, Brighton vs Manchester City, and Manchester United vs Sheffield United will also be played at a later date.

When will the Arsenal vs. Chelsea game be played?

The Premier League is typically known for its well-organized schedules, which are coordinated with other domestic competitions (Carabao Cup and FA Cup). However, international competitions can present unforeseen scheduling conflicts for the English league.

Since Arsenal has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, rescheduling this match depends on several variables, including whether the Gunners will progress further in the Champions League and the outcome of Chelsea’s participation in the FA Cup.

How to watch the Premier League in your country?

Here are the options to see the best league in the world in your country. Source: Sporting News.

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: Fubo Canada

India: Star Sports, Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime

USA: Fubo, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo.