Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest this Saturday, August 12 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest online free in the US on Fubo]

The dawn of a fresh Premier League season has arrived, marked by an inaugural match-up between two teams characterized by disparate circumstances and objectives. However, a common thread unites both: “almost” things happened to them. Nottingham Forest‘s season ended on a jubilant note, while Arsenal’s narrative concluded less favorably.

The Gunners narrowly missed claiming the Premier League championship; although they held the lead for a substantial portion of the season, Manchester City ultimately secured the title. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest teetered on the brink of relegation but ultimately managed to salvage their position. Undoubtedly, both teams are resolute in their pursuit of enhancing their performances from the 2022/2023 season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 12:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 7:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.