Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest this Saturday, August 12 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The dawn of a fresh Premier League season has arrived, marked by an inaugural match-up between two teams characterized by disparate circumstances and objectives. However, a common thread unites both: “almost” things happened to them. Nottingham Forest‘s season ended on a jubilant note, while Arsenal’s narrative concluded less favorably.
The Gunners narrowly missed claiming the Premier League championship; although they held the lead for a substantial portion of the season, Manchester City ultimately secured the title. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest teetered on the brink of relegation but ultimately managed to salvage their position. Undoubtedly, both teams are resolute in their pursuit of enhancing their performances from the 2022/2023 season.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 12:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 11:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 7:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.