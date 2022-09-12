Arsenal and PSV had a game scheduled on Thursday for the 2022-23 Europa League Group Stage. However, this game has been postponed. Here, you will find out the reason.

Arsenal were ready to host PSV at the Ibrox Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. However, this match won't be played on Wednesday, September 14. Here you will find out the reason for the game to be postponed.

Arsenal had a good start off for the current season in both the Premier League and the Europa League. However, they haven't played over the weekend, as their clash against Everton was postponed too. But there's reports that indicate Arsenal will return to the pitch the coming weekend.

Whereas PSV have lost just once in the current start of the season. However, the team managed by Ruud van Nistelrooy couldn't picked up a win over Bodo/Glimt on Matchday 1 at home. So, PSV were eagered to play this game for a chance to win in the Europa League for the first time.

Why was the Arsenal vs PSV game postponed?

As it was fully noted all over the world Queen Elizabeth II's passing has been a deeply sad moment for the people of England, and the Great Britain. Not only because how beloved she was, but also for the high staff turnover for the royal events that involve many government resources.

So, the UEFA have annouced that "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.". So, this 2022-23 Europa League game will be postponed. However, UEFA haven't yet set a date for the game to be played.

In fact, another game in Great Britain's territory had to changes dates, and logistics. It is the clash between the Scotish side Rangers and the Italian side Napoli for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, which its been pushed back for Wednesday night, and with no away fans at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.