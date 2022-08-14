For Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League, River Plate will visit Arsenal. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Arsenal vs River Plate: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Argentine League

Arsenal and River Plate will face each other for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate come from getting two wins in a row. After a tough game against Independiente, Marcelo Gallardo's team returned to their best level, winning at home against Newell's 4-1. The "Millonarios" want to return to that good level that they have had in recent years and fight for the title.

Arsenal are currently in the middle of the standings, far from the title fight, although this is clearly not the main objective of the Sarandi team. The fight for relegation is undoubtedly the central theme of today's Arsenal, not only this season, but the next for which you need to get as many points as possible.

Arsenal vs River Plate: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Arsenal and River Plate that will take place at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium in Sarandi, Argentina will be played on Wednesday, August 17 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs River Plate

Arsenal and River Plate will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Wednesday, August 17 at 6:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International.

