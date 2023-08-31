Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Serie A has a fantastic matchup on its opening day of action. It’s going to involve AS Roma facing AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
AS Roma had a good season last year despite finishing just sixth in the standings, but they are now vying for a Champions League spot. To do so they must improve quickly because they started with just one point in two matches.
AC Milan also had an impressive output last season as they ended up getting the coveted fourth spot in the league. However, they too have begun this edition perfectly with two victories to be the current leader.
AS Roma vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will confront AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Serie A this Friday, September 1.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 2)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (September 2)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 2)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 2)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 2)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 2)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch AS Roma vs AC Milan in your country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: STARZPLAY, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport
UAE: STARZPLAY
UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo