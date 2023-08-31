AS Roma vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Serie A has a fantastic matchup on its opening day of action. It’s going to involve AS Roma facing AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

AS Roma had a good season last year despite finishing just sixth in the standings, but they are now vying for a Champions League spot. To do so they must improve quickly because they started with just one point in two matches.

AC Milan also had an impressive output last season as they ended up getting the coveted fourth spot in the league. However, they too have begun this edition perfectly with two victories to be the current leader.

AS Roma vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will confront AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Serie A this Friday, September 1.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 2)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 2)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 2)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 2)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 2)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 2)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch AS Roma vs AC Milan in your country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo