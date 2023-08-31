Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Premier League will close with a rivalry matchup. This confrontation is going to see Arsenal facing Manchester United at Emirates Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

Arsenal are seeking revenge for the championship they let slip away last season, which highlighted they shouldn’t fall behind early. The biggest news of the week for them was their Champions League group, where they are scheduled to compete against Sevilla, Lens, and PSV.

Manchester United try to take another step in Erik ten Hag’s second year as the coach, so they must continue their good start to the season. Their grouping for the main club competition in the continent has them together with Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

When will Arsenal vs Manchester United be played?

Arsenal will be defying Manchester United on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Sunday, September 3. The game will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Arsenal and Manchester United on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Peacock, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, and SiriusXM FC are the other options.