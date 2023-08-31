Toni Kroos slams players who go play in the Saudi Pro League which has Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo

Toni Kroos is not going to take it, and the German international and Real Madrid player doubled down on his take on the Saudi Pro League. Last week the 33-year-old called the move of Spanish prodigy Gabri Veiga to the Saudi Pro League “embarrassing”.

Despite its heavy influence and huge spending, Kroos is not happy that soccer players are overlooking human rights issues when joining the Saudi Pro League.

Players like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane among others are on lucrative contracts, with some having private planes for family members.



Toni Kroos slams Saudi Pro League

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Toni Kroos stated “It has been said that they play ambitious football there, but it’s all about the money. In the end, it’s a decision for the money and against football.

“Everyone has to make that decision for themselves, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who decided to do it towards the end of his career. But it becomes very difficult when players, who are in the middle of their career and have the quality to play for the best clubs in Europe, decide to make those changes.”

Kroos ended his sentiment by stating “I’d never go to Saudi Arabia because of their human rights issues.”

Former Argentine World Cup winner and Real Madrid general manager and current commentator for beIN Sports Jorge Valdano stated to ESPN Argentina, “how do you tell a player today that he will make not a bit more but ten times more to play (in Saudi Arabia). It’s impossible.” Referring to the exodus of top talent to the Saudi Pro League.