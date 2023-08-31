Lionel Messi had been almost perfect with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final.

Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being extraordinary thanks to the help of spectacular players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in less than a month at Inter Miami.

However, in the restart of MLS, Nashville SC found a way to stop Lionel Messi and got a draw on the road. That’s why everyone was expecting to know which was the formula for success from coach Gary Smith.

Gary Smith explains how to stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the MLS

A few weeks ago, after losing the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami, the coach of Nashville SC, Gary Smith, made some controversial comments about the match.

He didn’t think Lionel Messi and company deserved to win the trophy and, that without the legend, there’s no doubt which team would have prevailed. Smith also had in mind they would get another shot in the MLS rematch.

“Well this is a bit a pill to swallow this one. I would honestly say my first emotions are that we were a better team tonight. We created the better chances. To be perfectly honest, if it wasn’t for the man of the moment (Messi) in their group, we would have won tonight.”

Now, almost ten days later, Nashville SC delivered and became the first team to stop Lionel Messi by getting a 0-0 draw at DRV PNK Stadium. Of course, Gary Smith talked about the possible formula to contain the legend.

“I’m sure that there are not going to be too many teams come to this place and be able to limit this Miami group probably to as little as we have tonight. It was a resound display without the ball.”

The big question for the coach was the strategy applied for Messi. “We obviously expected to concede possession. Lionel Messi himself of course can carve an opportunity out of pretty much nothing. I thought tonight the guys did a wonderful job, especially in and around the penalty area, of getting a block on or blocking his passing lanes and genuinely giving it everything they could to try and really blunt that very bright and purposeful attack that Miami have.”