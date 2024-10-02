Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa face Bayern Munich in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Aston Villa take on Bayern Munich in Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Fans won’t want to miss this thrilling clash between two European powerhouses, and they can catch all the action live on TV or via online streaming services. Check your country’s broadcast options to find the best way to tune in and watch this match.

Matchday 2 of the Champions League is set to feature a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa. Bayern, a perennial contender in the competition, boasts a rich history and a squad packed with talent. Fresh off a dominant 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their opener, the Bavarians are looking another convincing win.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, impressed with a 3-0 victory over Young Boys to kick off their campaign. While they may not have the same pedigree as Bayern, Villa are eager to prove they can compete with the best. Beating a heavyweight like Bayern would not only be a statement win but also boost their chances of a deep run in the tournament.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 3)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 3)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 3)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 LiveMalaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 MalaysiaMexico: Hot TVNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 6Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv AppSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports EnglishUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 LiveUSA: Paramount+, ViX